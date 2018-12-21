Bogdanovic (foot) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against Memphis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic, who missed Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder due to foot soreness, was at morning shootaround Friday. All indications are leading that Bogdanovic will likely play Friday. However, there's a chance he will be ruled out and if that happens, Justin Jackson will likely garner a second straight start.