Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time decision
Bogdanovic (foot) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against Memphis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic, who missed Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder due to foot soreness, was at morning shootaround Friday. All indications are leading that Bogdanovic will likely play Friday. However, there's a chance he will be ruled out and if that happens, Justin Jackson will likely garner a second straight start.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dealing with sore foot•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Paces bench in scoring•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hands out six assists in 33 minutes•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...