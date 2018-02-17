Bogdanovic produced 26 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Team World's 155-124 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Bogdanovic and Kings teammate Buddy Hield switched places on the depth chart for the Rising Stars Challenge, but it was the former who ended up securing MVP honors for the contest. The 25-year-old Serbian is increasingly becoming acclimated to the NBA game in his first campaign stateside, as he averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes in the last five games prior to the All-Star break, with all of those numbers representing notable improvements over his season figures. Just as important, Bogdanovic has progressively upped his aggressiveness on offense, as he's taken double-digit shot attempts in 10 of the last 15 contests. If those trends persist, Bogdanovic's fantasy value should remain elevated for the balance of the regular season.