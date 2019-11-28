Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Gets 17 points and four steals
Bogdanovic scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, adding four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Bogdanovic has been playing through hamstring tightness over his last three outings, but looked solid in this one. The four steals matched his season-high. Since De'Aaron Fox went down with an ankle injury, Bogdanovic has put up 19.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 triples per game.
