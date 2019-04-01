Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 15 and five in win
Bogdanovic contributed 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-106 win over the Spurs.
After finishing with 10 points or fewer in a span of six games from March 14 to 23, Bogdanovic is trending back up again. He's averaging 16.8 points (on 50.9 percent shooting from the field) to go with 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 triples in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five contests. Bogdanovic looks like a must-roster player again heading into the Kings' four-game week.
