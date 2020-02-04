Bogdanovic chipped in with 23 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic moved to the starting unit after Buddy Hield was shifted to the bench, and he has looked quite efficient since changing roles. The Serbian shooting guard is making 50.8 of his field goal attempts while scoring 15.3 points per game as a starter. He should remain in that role Friday against the Heat.