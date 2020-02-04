Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 23 points
Bogdanovic chipped in with 23 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Timberwolves.
Bogdanovic moved to the starting unit after Buddy Hield was shifted to the bench, and he has looked quite efficient since changing roles. The Serbian shooting guard is making 50.8 of his field goal attempts while scoring 15.3 points per game as a starter. He should remain in that role Friday against the Heat.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads way with 23 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Stepping into starting role•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Chips in 19 from bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially available Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...