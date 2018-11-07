Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes through shootaround
Bogdanovic (knee) went through shootaround Wednesday morning, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings are yet to update his availability for Wednesday night's matchup with Toronto, but his participation in shootaround is certainly a positive indication. If Bogdanovic is ultimately cleared, he'd likely face a soft minutes restriction in his first action of the season.
