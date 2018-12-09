Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hands out six assists in 33 minutes
Bogdanovic contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.
Bogdanovic drew the start with Iman Shumpert (rest) sidelined and finished with a team high minute total and a season high in steals. This is also the third time in the last five games that Bogdanovic has dished out six dimes, and he has reached double figures in scoring in 12 consecutive contests. The sophomore is building on his strong rookie campaign, and appears to be a key cog in Sacramento's high-octane offensive attack.
