Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Heads back to bench
Bogdanovic will transition to a bench role for Monday's game against Minnesota, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic started each of the last two contests for the Kings and scored 29 total points over that stretch, but he'll serve as a role player Monday night. Harrison Barnes will shift to small forward and Marvin Bagley gets the nod at power forward with Bogdanovic changing roles.
