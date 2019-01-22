Bogdanovic registered 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 32 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.

Bogdanovic notched his first double-double of the season in a disappointing 123-94 loss on the road. He received a heavy workload off the bench and proved worthy of the opportunity, knocking down shots at a 47.4 percent clip from the field and 50.0 percent from deep. One of the only drawbacks of Bogdanovic's performance was his five turnovers, but he did more than enough across the board to make up for it.