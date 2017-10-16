Bogdanovic (ankle) sat out practice Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic participated in portions of Sunday's practice, so it's certainly a bit discouraging that he wasn't able to go through any of Monday's session. With the regular-season opener slated for Wednesday against the Rockets, Bogdanovic is in danger of potentially being held out, but he can be considered questionable for the time being until another update is provided.