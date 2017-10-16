Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Held out of practice Monday
Bogdanovic (ankle) sat out practice Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic participated in portions of Sunday's practice, so it's certainly a bit discouraging that he wasn't able to go through any of Monday's session. With the regular-season opener slated for Wednesday against the Rockets, Bogdanovic is in danger of potentially being held out, but he can be considered questionable for the time being until another update is provided.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Limited at Sunday's practice•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sprains ankle Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sitting out for rest Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Underwhelming in Monday's debut•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Agrees to three-year deal with Kings•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...