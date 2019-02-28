Bogdanovic finished with 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 loss to Milwaukee.

Bogdanovic was back in the starting lineup Wednesday, putting up arguably his best performance of the season. Marvin Bagley (knee) shifted to the bench and then left the game early due to injury, affording Bogdanovic extra playing time. It appears as though Bagley will miss time with this injury which should see an increased role for Bogdanovic moving forward.