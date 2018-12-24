Bogdanovic totaled 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and a block across 31 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic posted his best scoring night of December, knocking down two threes and eight shots from the charity stripe en route to a 122-117 victory. He also contributed elsewhere by dishing out seven helpers. Bogdanovic has seen sporadic playing time of late, which makes him an unreliable fantasy play in many league formats.