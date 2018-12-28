Bogdanovic racked up 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block over 30 minutes Thursday against the Lakers.

Bogdanovic led the Kings in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he hit the most important shot of the night at the buzzer, nailing a step-back three to give his team a one-point victory. The 26-year-old guard has been clutch as of late, totaling 23 or more points in two of his previous three contests. Although Bogdanovic is unlikely to maintain this type of production for much longer, he's provided fantasy owners with impactful performances, especially given his diverse final lines.