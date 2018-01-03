Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 11 points
Bogdanovic poured in 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.
Bogdanovic was back on the second unit with De'Aaron Fox's return from a quad injury, but he still saw a solid allotment of playing time in the blowout defeat. The 25-year-old sharpshooter continued to flash a hot hand from the field, as factoring in Tuesday's production, he's now shot over 60.0 percent in two of the last four games, and in five of his last nine contests overall. Bogdanovic has produced double digits in the scoring column in six games over that span as well, and he should continue to serve as a solid source of scoring in all formats, as well as a serviceable contributor in rebounds and assists.
