Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 13-point effort
Bogdanovic provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers.
Many could say that Bogdanovic's transition to the bench is a demotion, but it's unclear how long the Kings will ride with Iman Shumpert instead of Bogdanovic. In the short term, it appears that Shumpert's insertion into the lineup has fallen short, while Bogdan has seen better numbers and similar minutes since moving to the bench. Buddy Hield has played well enough to retain a role in the backcourt, so it will be interesting to see how the hybrid guard-forward role will shake out for the Kings. If it swings Bogdanovic's way, he could be in line for a bump in usage and output.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Impressive showing off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shifts to bench role•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available to play Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time decision•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...