Bogdanovic provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers.

Many could say that Bogdanovic's transition to the bench is a demotion, but it's unclear how long the Kings will ride with Iman Shumpert instead of Bogdanovic. In the short term, it appears that Shumpert's insertion into the lineup has fallen short, while Bogdan has seen better numbers and similar minutes since moving to the bench. Buddy Hield has played well enough to retain a role in the backcourt, so it will be interesting to see how the hybrid guard-forward role will shake out for the Kings. If it swings Bogdanovic's way, he could be in line for a bump in usage and output.