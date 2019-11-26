Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 13 points
Bogdanovic (hamstring) finished with 13 points (5-20 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, a rebound and a block in 29 minutes Monday against Boston.
Bogdanovic was probable for Monday's clash due to a left hamstring issue, but he was ultimately given the green light. He led the bench in scoring with 13 points, though he shot just 25 percent from the field on the night in a one-point loss. Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 assists over 14 contests this season.
