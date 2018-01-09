Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 16 points
Bogdanovic scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 107-100 loss to San Antonio.
Bogdanovic continues to have a solid rookie season, averaging 12.5 points in 29.8 minutes over his last six games. In addition, Bogdanovic is consistently rebounding well as of late, collecting five boards in four straight games. Through consistently scoring in the double-digits lately, Bogdanovic has carved out a niche for himself as a leading bench scoring option in Sacramento's offense.
