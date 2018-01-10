Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team in scoring with 19 points off bench
Bogdanovic posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 99-86 loss to the Lakers.
Despite Bogdanovic's bench role he still sees an average of 25.9 minutes on the floor and has been playing closer to 30 minutes in recent weeks. The Serbian product looks to play a key role in the rebuilding project for the Kings, who have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. Volatility in terms of production has to be expected for nearly every Kings player, but he definitely has some fantasy potential as the season continues.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 11 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Back to bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Set to start Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start