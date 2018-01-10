Bogdanovic posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 99-86 loss to the Lakers.

Despite Bogdanovic's bench role he still sees an average of 25.9 minutes on the floor and has been playing closer to 30 minutes in recent weeks. The Serbian product looks to play a key role in the rebuilding project for the Kings, who have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. Volatility in terms of production has to be expected for nearly every Kings player, but he definitely has some fantasy potential as the season continues.