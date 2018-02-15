Bogdanovic finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 loss to the Rockets.

Bogdanovic backed up his previous outing with another strong showing here. He has been consistent across the previous five games and appears to now have the faith of the coaching staff. As the Kings move into full tank mode, he should see all the minutes he can handle making him a nice pickup in standard leagues.