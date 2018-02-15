Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 20 points
Bogdanovic finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 loss to the Rockets.
Bogdanovic backed up his previous outing with another strong showing here. He has been consistent across the previous five games and appears to now have the faith of the coaching staff. As the Kings move into full tank mode, he should see all the minutes he can handle making him a nice pickup in standard leagues.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 19 points in victory•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 15 in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Enjoys career night in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will start Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in team-high 22 in loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team in scoring with 19 points off bench•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...