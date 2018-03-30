Bogdanovic poured in 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.

Bogdanovic had the hot hand from the field for the third time in the last four games, a welcome sight after he'd endured a five sub-40-percent efforts in six games prior to a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Thursday, he sunk multiple threes for the first time in five contests, as well, which helped lead to his best point total since March 4. Given his pivotal scoring role in the Kings' offense, he remains a viable commodity for what's left of the regular season.