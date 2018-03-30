Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 21 points in defeat
Bogdanovic poured in 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.
Bogdanovic had the hot hand from the field for the third time in the last four games, a welcome sight after he'd endured a five sub-40-percent efforts in six games prior to a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Thursday, he sunk multiple threes for the first time in five contests, as well, which helped lead to his best point total since March 4. Given his pivotal scoring role in the Kings' offense, he remains a viable commodity for what's left of the regular season.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will start Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shooting struggles continue Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.