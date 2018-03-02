Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 23 points
Bogdanovic finished with 23 points six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 victory over Brooklyn.
The Kings managed a rare overtime victory, led by 23 points from Bogdanovic. He has turned his season around over the past month, flashing both his scoring and facilitating skills. The Kings organization has to be happy with how some of their younger players are developing and this will hopefully lead to more game time for the young core and more rest days for the veterans.
