Bogdanovic ended with 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Thunder.

Bogdanovic remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, scoring a team-high 23 points. It was a disappointing performance by the Kings; however, Bogdanovic at least provided a bright spot. On the whole, Bogdanovic has been disappointing thus far this season, due in large part to his ever-changing role. It is unclear whether he will remain a part of the opening lineup but as long as that is the case, he is worth adding in all 12-team leagues.