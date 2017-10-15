Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Limited at Sunday's practice
Bogdanovic (ankle) was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic missed the final game of the preseason with a sprained ankle and it appears he's still dealing with some lingering soreness. He can currently be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, though his practice availability over the next two days should be telling.
