Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Listed as probable Monday
Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Houston.
Bogdanovic, who continues to battle through minor knee soreness, has been considered probable and ultimately played in each of the past two games. In the off chance he's held out, look for Trevor Ariza to see an expanded role.
