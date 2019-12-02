Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Listed as probable
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is considered probable for Monday's game against Chicago.
Bogdanovic has been dealing with a tight left hamstring for the last few games, but the injury hasn't cost him any time of late, and he looks to be on track to take the floor Monday.
