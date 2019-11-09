Bogdanovic scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block during Sacramento's 121-109 win at Atlanta on Friday night.

Bogdanovic is yet to start a game for the Kings this season and while he endured a tough start to the season, there are positive signs looking ahead for the Serbian shooting guard. He has scored over 20 points in his last two outings, while scoring over 10 points in four of his last five appearances. Plus, Bogdanovic is averaging 43.9 percent from deep over his last five games -- that mark would be a career-high for him if he is able to sustain it moving forward.