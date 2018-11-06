Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Manages to practice Tuesday
Bogdanovic (knee) was able to participate in Tuesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has now taken part in two practices since undergoing knee surgery at the end of September, and he'll continue to eye a return Wednesday against Toronto. More news on his availability will surface closer to tipoff, although his status figures to depend on how his knee responds following practice.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Targeting Nov. 7 for possible return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: To undergo minor knee surgery•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expected to recover in 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Undergoing surgery for slightly torn meniscus•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in finale•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.