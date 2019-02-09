Bogdanovic will come off the bench Friday against Miami, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sacramento's newest addition, Harrison Barnes, will enter the starting lineup after Iman Shumpert was traded to the Rockets, so Bogdanovic will head back to the bench. He's averaging 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal in his last five games as a role player.