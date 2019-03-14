Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Moving to bench
Bogdanovic will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Boston, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings are making some minor tweaks to their starting five, as Harrison Barnes will shift to small forward and Nemanja Bjelica is slated to start at power forward. Bogdanovic is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous five starts but will aim to provide a spark off the bench for Sacramento on Thursday evening.
