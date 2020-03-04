Bogdanovic posted 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two steals, one block and one assist across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over the Wizards.

Bogdanovic had one of his better efforts of the season in the win, showing off all aspects of his game. It was just the second time in Bogdanovic's three-year career that he's posted at least 20 points, four assists, two steals and one block. That said, he's been struggling in general lately, shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from deep across the past 10 games. Maybe Tuesday's performance will serve as a jumping-off point for better efforts. The Kings' next game arrives Thursday against the 76ers.