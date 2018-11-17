Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report
Bogdanovic is not on the Kings' injury report, suggesting he'll play Saturday against Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back.
No real news here, but Bogdanovic was held out of one half of the Kings' last back-to-back, so it's a positive indication that the team doesn't feel it's necessary to hold him out again Saturday. Bogdanovic has played 20, 24 and 25 minutes in his last three games, respectively, and he's coming off of a 12-point, two-rebound, two-assist performance Friday in Memphis.
