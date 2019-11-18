Bogdanovic tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 100-99 win over the Celtics.

The Kings' sixth man has been thrust into more of a playmaking role lately with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) out and has seen his numbers tick up nicely, particularly in the assists column. In the three games Fox has missed, Bogdanovic has dished out 25 dimes, just five off his entire output from the previous nine games combined. Bogdanovic profiles as a must-roster player for the duration of Fox's absence.