Bogdanovic (ankle) participated in morning shootaround and will be available for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic has missed the past six games while recovering from a right ankle injury, and he'll make his return Saturday. He's expected to be on an unspecified minutes restriction. Since December, Bogdanovic has averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.3 minutes.