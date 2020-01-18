Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially available Saturday
Bogdanovic (ankle) participated in morning shootaround and will be available for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has missed the past six games while recovering from a right ankle injury, and he'll make his return Saturday. He's expected to be on an unspecified minutes restriction. Since December, Bogdanovic has averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.