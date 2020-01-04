Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially doubtful
Bogdanovic (ankle) isn't expected to play Friday against New Orleans.
Bogdanovic was unable to take the court for Friday's practice, and while he hasn't been officially ruled out yet, it's not looking good. Yogi Ferrell and Justin James could see more time at shooting guard, assuming Bogdanovic can't go.
