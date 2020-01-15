Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially out Wednesday
Coach Luke Walton said Bogdanovic (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
As expected, Bogdanovic will remain sidelined for a sixth consecutive game as he recovers from a right ankle issue. He was seen doing on-court work during Wednesday's shootaround, suggesting he could return for Saturday's game in Utah. In the meantime, Trevor Ariza should continue to benefit from Bogdanovic's absence.
