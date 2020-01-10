Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially out
Bogdanovic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bogdanovic will miss his fourth straight matchup due to right ankle soreness. Yogi Ferrell and Trevor Ariza should continue to see an uptick in playing time as a result.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...