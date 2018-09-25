Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out four-to-six weeks after surgery
Bogdanovic underwent successful surgery Monday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic's recovery will put him out through camp and the preseason, however he shouldn't miss too much of the regular season barring any setbacks. This is the second surgery on his knee in the last six months, so it's unknown if there will be any lingering effects. With Bogdanovic likely out for the start of the regular season, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson, and Nemanja Bjelica could all see a larger role.
