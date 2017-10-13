Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out Friday vs. Warriors
Bogdanovic (ankle) won't play during Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovich exited Thursday's game against the Clippers after spraining his ankle. There's no word how serious the injury is, but it's not surprising he'll sit out a game a day later. He should be considered questionable for the regular season opener.
