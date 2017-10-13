Play

Bogdanovic (ankle) won't play during Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovich exited Thursday's game against the Clippers after spraining his ankle. There's no word how serious the injury is, but it's not surprising he'll sit out a game a day later. He should be considered questionable for the regular season opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball