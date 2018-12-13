Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Paces bench in scoring
Bogdanovic poured in 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added six assists and five rebounds across 31 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Bogdanovic remained highly productive in his robust second-unit role, one that saw him match starter Iman Shumpert in minutes Wednesday. The second-year sharpshooter is proving an infusion of offense off the bench in virtually every game, with his performance against the T-Wolves marking his 14th straight double-digit scoring effort and third contest over the last six with better than 50 percent shooting.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hands out six assists in 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Solid effort in easy victory•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 20 points off bench•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.