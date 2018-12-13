Bogdanovic poured in 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added six assists and five rebounds across 31 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic remained highly productive in his robust second-unit role, one that saw him match starter Iman Shumpert in minutes Wednesday. The second-year sharpshooter is proving an infusion of offense off the bench in virtually every game, with his performance against the T-Wolves marking his 14th straight double-digit scoring effort and third contest over the last six with better than 50 percent shooting.