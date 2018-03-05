Bogdanovic poured in 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.

Bogdanovic's 20-foot stepback bucket with 29.7 seconds remaining gave the Kings a 99-97 lead, a key sequence in what was a wild finish between the two clubs. The 25-year-old sharpshooter has now eclipsed 20 points in two of his first three games of March, and he's shot between 50.0 and 63.6 percent in those contests. Bogdanovic's impressive long-distance marksmanship often helps him maximize his attempts, which have now been in double digits for six straight games. Given his usage, recent play and the team's commitment to developing young players the rest of the way, his fantasy stock is currently peaking across all formats.