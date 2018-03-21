Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Participates in practice Wednesday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Hawks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic missed Monday's tilt against Detroit as the result of a sore left hamstring, prompting Buddy Hield to take on a bigger offensive share, posting 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. More information on Bogdanovic's status should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
