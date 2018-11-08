Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Plays 18 minutes in season debut
Bogdanovic turned in seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Bogdanovic was making his season debut after offseason knee surgery kept him out of action to start the campaign. The 26-year-old played a solid amount of minutes considering it was his first game action, and he could be back in the starting five at two-guard in short order if he continues to increase his playing time at a brisk clip.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will have minutes restriction for a few games•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will make season debut Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes through shootaround•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Could play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Manages to practice Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Targeting Nov. 7 for possible return•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...