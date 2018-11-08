Bogdanovic turned in seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic was making his season debut after offseason knee surgery kept him out of action to start the campaign. The 26-year-old played a solid amount of minutes considering it was his first game action, and he could be back in the starting five at two-guard in short order if he continues to increase his playing time at a brisk clip.