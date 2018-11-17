Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Plays 23 minutes Friday
Bogdanovic totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Bogdanovic continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery, scoring 12 points in 22 minutes. That makes back-to-back double-digit games for Bogdanovic who has also exceeded 20 minutes in both those outings. The Kings travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Saturday and Bogdanovic should be considered questionable given the back-to-back set.
