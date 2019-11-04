Bogdanovic tallied six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's 113-92 win against the Knicks.

Bogdanovic was ineffective from the field Sunday, converting just two of his eight shots in 19 minutes of action. With Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox already playing a majority of the backcourt minutes, it is unlikely that the 27-year-old sees a larger role. However even though Bogdanovic has been inconsistent to begin the season, it's unlikely the Kings reduce his role due to his ability to play multiple positions.