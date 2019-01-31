Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Posts 16 points in win
Bogdanovic contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.
Bogdanovic earned a team high minute total and filled up the box score, but he was fairly inefficient from the field. The 26-year-old sophomore has essentially been operating as the backup point guard, and his 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during January are both the best monthly marks of his career.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Collects 19 points Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drops 16 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Heads scoring effort from bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...