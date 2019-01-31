Bogdanovic contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.

Bogdanovic earned a team high minute total and filled up the box score, but he was fairly inefficient from the field. The 26-year-old sophomore has essentially been operating as the backup point guard, and his 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during January are both the best monthly marks of his career.