Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Posts efficient stat line in Saturday's loss
Bogdanovic posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 loss to the Jazz.
As the Kings begin to look towards next season they are giving their younger players more time, and since George Hill's departure, Bogdanovic has stepped in as a full-time starter. If he gets enough minutes he has the ability to get hot from beyond the arc and could be one of the better fantasy options in Sacramento.
