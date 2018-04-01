Bogdanovic finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.

Bogdanovic was once again razor-sharp from the field, but his modest usage capped his overall production. The 25-year-old Serbian has posted an impressive 56.6 percent success rate from the field (17-for-30) over the last three games, but his scoring-heavy lines will inevitably continue fluctuating in direct proportion to his offensive usage.