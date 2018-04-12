Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in finale
Bogdanovic finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old finished the season in solid fashion, contributing across the stat sheet while posting his sixth double-digit scoring effort over the last eight games. Bogdanovic was a revelation in his first season stateside, averaging 11.8 points (on 44.6 percent shooting), 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 78 games, 52 of them starts. He'll likely engage in a spirited battle with fellow young sharpshooter Buddy Hield for the starting two-guard job heading into next season, with the loser still likely to see a robust allotment of minutes off the bench.
