Bogdanovic tallied 15 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic's scoring total led the Kings on the night, and his three-pointer with 52 seconds remaining snapped a 96-96 tie and gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The sharpshooting 25-year-old has scored in double digits in two of the first three games of February and has also been effective as a facilitator, dishing out six assists apiece in two of those contests as well. While he's posted a mediocre 34.2 percent success rate from the floor overall in his last five games, Bogdanovic offers some decent upside in multiple categories for those in deeper formats.