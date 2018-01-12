Bogdanovic registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic's scoring total was a career high and and represented his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort to open the new calendar year. The 25-year-old has been red-hot from the field, as he's shot between 53.8 and 63.6 percent in four of the first five contests of 2018. That span also includes a 50.0 percent success rate from three-point range, as well as four games with at least four dimes. Bogdanovic's night could have potentially been even bigger had it not been for foul trouble, and he's now averaging an impressive 14.0 points (on 55.9 percent shooting, including 50.0 percent from three-point range), 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 29.9 minutes in his last 10 games.